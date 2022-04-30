Thousands offer prayers on Jumat-ul-Vida at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar
A biggest congregation in Kashmir on Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was held at Hazratbal Dargah where thousands offered prayers amid tight security arrangements.
Thousands of people from all the corners of the Valley converged at Hazratbal to take part in congregation prayers on Friday today. National Confrence president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah also offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. On the occasion prayers were held for the peace in Valley. Big religious gatherings were also held at mosques across Kashmir.
No Shab-e-Qadr and Friday prayers were allowed at Valley’s grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in old city Srinagar by the administration which has prompted sharp reactions from common people and politicians. Around the Jamia Masjid, tight security arrangements were put in place and the gates of the mosques weren’t opened for Friday prayers.
The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of major political parties of J&K, including the People’s Democratic Party, National Conference and the CPI (M), said that the move to not allow prayers at Jamia Masjid was “reprehensible”, calling it direct interference in people’s religious affairs.
Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the managing body of the grand mosque, on Wednesday informed that the government and police officials headed by a magistrate visited the mosque premises at Nowhatta in the old city in the evening after Iftar and conveyed to the Auqaf members that authorities have decided not to allow congregational prayers on the final Friday as well as no night prayers or Shab e Qadr on Thursday at the historic mosque.
Ludhiana: Jagraon Bridge comes under rodent attack, again
A portion of footpath along the approach road of Jagraon Bridge has caved in after rodents excavated the soil beneath, making it hollow. The damage has been reported on the approach road leading to railway station from Vishwakarma Chowk. Social activist Gurpal Grewal, who posted a video on social networking platforms on Thursday evening, however, slammed the authorities for failing to keep a check on the rodent menace. A portion of the approach road from Vishwakarma Chowk had also caved in August last year.
25 years after Connaught Place shooting, victim awarded ₹15 lakh
Twenty-five years after a police shootout at Connaught Place on March 31, 1997, the Delhi high court has granted compensation of ₹15 lakhs to a victim of the incident, saying that the injury due to state action needs to be considered at “higher standard” as compared to ordinary cases of negligence and inaction. 10 police officials were convicted and awarded life imprisonment, a punishment that was upheld by the Supreme Court.
Go First to operate direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah soon
The ministry of civil aviation has allocated flight rights between Srinagar and Sharjah five times a week to Go First airlines thus paving the way for the resumption of direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah. The flights were suspended owing to “unknown reasons” in January. However, the flights are being again resumed in the coming weeks. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet said that the ministry of civil aviation has approved the flights.
Cops arrest burglar suspected in string of thefts in south Delhi
A 32-year-old suspected burglar suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was arrested after a brief chase and gunfight inside the Jahanpanah City Forest near Greater Kailash-2 (GK-2) in south Delhi early Friday morning. The shoot-out with the six-member police team happened nearly 10 minutes after the suspect and his four accomplices made unsuccessful burglary attempts at two houses in Block H, GK-3, nearly 700 metres from the shoot-out spot, police said.
Omar Abdullah welcomes ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal’s rejoining of government
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, while welcoming IAS officer Shah Faesal's rejoining of government said that he is going to serve the government that imprisoned him. Indian Administrative Service officer Shah Faesal, who had tendered his resignation in 2019 in order to contest elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, has been allowed to rejoin the government, officials said on Thursday.
