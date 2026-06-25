Thousands participate in Muharram procession in Srinagar

Thousands of people from the Shia community peacefully participated in a procession on the 8th day of Islamic month of Muharram from its traditional route in Srinagar on Wednesday. Shiite Muslim mourners participate in a religious procession on the 8th day of the Islamic month of Muharram in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The marchers chanted Islamic slogans commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and marched early morning from Guru Bazar through MA Road to culminate at Dalgate, the traditional path of the event.

“Detailed arrangements were made for the Muharram 08 procession. On the directions of the lieutenant governor and chief minister, the entire route has been dotted with our colleagues, stakeholders and health teams, who are working continuously,” said divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg.

“The peaceful observance of Muharram has been going on for centuries and there has been a revival of that for the past few years. I want to thank people for their cooperation,” Garg said, appealing to people to respect the permissions put forth by the district administration.

The procession was banned during militancy from the early 1990s owing to law and order issues. However, in 2023, after 34 years, the government allowed the event which then was organised peacefully for the past four years.

Volunteers from the community, police, and the administration had arranged drinking water, sanitation, sprinkling and other facilities for the ease of the marchers. The traffic department diverted traffic movement to other routes.

“Mourners are converging here from different areas of Kashmir and Srinagar for which multiple (security) arrangements have been made. Also for the ease of people, traffic arrangements (diversions) have also been made,” said inspector general of police, Kashmir, VK Birdi.

Police have talked to organisers at the police station level so that all Muharram-related processions, programs or functions at ImamBargahs this month are properly organised. “They have also provided their volunteers who are helping us so that the processions in Muharram month are organised peacefully and in a disciplined manner,” Birdi said.’’

Kashmir divisional, Srinagar deputy commissioner, inspector general of police and senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, served water to people en route as a mark of respect for the Muharram tradition.

The month of Muharram is remembered for the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in a seventh-century battle in Karbala, present-day Iraq.

Processions and religious programs will also be held at Zadibal on 10th of Muharram on Friday.

“Our teams and police teams will continue to work for the upcoming processions in the month of Muharram.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the 10th Muharram and afterward as well. Constant monitoring and quick response teams are deployed on all procession routes,” Garg said.