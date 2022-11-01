Three active militants held in south Kashmir in past 24 hours

Three active militants were arrested in separate operations in south Kashmir in the past 24 hours. An active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested in a joint operation by the army and police in Shopian. The militant has been identified as Adil Ahmad Dar of Trenz. He had recently joined the militancy.

Defence spokesman, in a statement, said that based on input received from police regarding the presence of an unidentified terrorist in the general area of Mohandpur, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in the area.

“The MVCP intercepted a vehicle, and the occupant tried to flee but was apprehended. He has been identified by police as an active terrorist named Adil Ahmad Dar, a resident of Trenz, belonging to LeT,” the defence spokesman said, adding that a Chinese pistol and other warlike stores were recovered from his possession. “Dar was handed over to police station Imam Sahib for further investigations, “ he said.

Two other militants were arrested at Chak Keller in the Pulwama district.

Army said that based on input received from J&K police regarding the presence of two terrorists in the general area of Chak Keller, an MVCP was established in the area.

“The MVCP intercepted a vehicle as the occupants tried to flee they were apprehended. They (militants) have been identified as Gowher Manzoor and Aqib Hussain Nanda, both residents of Drabgam, Pulwama. Warlike stores were recovered from their possession. They have been handed over to the police station, Keller.”

Director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh told reporters on Sunday that 40 foreign militants were killed in different operations across J&K this year and the local recruitment has reached near zero per cent, besides the militant organisations are facing a leadership crisis in Kashmir.