Three arrested with ₹78-lakh drug money, 150gm heroin in Jalandhar
Jalandhar: The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three persons with ₹78.7 lakh drug money and 150gm of heroin on Sunday.
Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swarandeep Singh said the accused were nabbed following a tip-off. “During checking of vehicles on the Kartarpur-Bholath road, three men riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. DSP Balkar Singh frisked them and 150gm of heroin and ₹5 lakh were recovered from the accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Billa, Shinda, and Sukhpal Singh,” the SSP said.
After Kashmir confessed that he has kept more drug money at his house at Dograwala village in Subhanpur, the police carried out a search and recovered ₹73.7 lakh, the SSP said.
“A case under Sections 21B/29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Kartarpur police station. Their interrogation may lead to more arrests,” the SSP added.
Kashmir already has two cases registered against him under the NDPS Act while Shinda is involved in one such case, he said.
-
Pune ZP conducts awareness campaigns in 535 gram panchayats to improve sex ratio
In an attempt to improve the sex ratio in Pune rural, Pune zilla parishad has taken awareness campaigns in over 535 gram panchayats with sex ratio below 912. Rural areas of Pune have a sex ratio of 948 females per 1,000 males, said officials. According to chief executive officer of the Pune zilla parishad, Ayush Prasad, in 2011 census, the sex ratio was 833 per 1,000.
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh unveils indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune
Union minister of state for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday officially unveiled India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune. The hydrogen fuel cell technology has been developed by KPIT in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) and Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI). Singh said, “Hydrogen fuelled vehicles provide an excellent means to eliminate the on-road emissions from this sector.”
-
10kg IED recovered in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing over 10kg in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The device is being destroyed right now, the police said. “On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major #terror incident averted (sic),” said Kashmir Police in a tweet.
-
Lawyers,litigants demand activation of display board facility at Pune district court
Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months. The 10 boards installed outside all the court hall rooms facilitate litigants and lawyers for knowing their called out cases status and other associated details through the display board screen. The Pune Bar Association members have demanded to reactivate this facility for the benefit of the court visitors including lawyers.
-
Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision with truck in Pune
A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle at Sangamwadi on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Robert Laurance Masalamani (45), a resident of Ashok nagar in Yerawada. Police have arrested a resident of Wagholi (32), truck driver Pandurang Kisan Lokade. Yerawada police have registered a case under sections 304 a (Causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections under Motor Vehicle Act.
