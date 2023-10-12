Three booked for assaulting father-son duo in Pinjore

Miscreants assaulted a father-son duo after they stopped them from relieving themselves near their shop in Pinjore. Police have registered a case under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506(punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

In his complaint, Ansh Bedi, resident of Shiv Shakti colony, Pinjore told the police that they have a confectionery shop near the Pinjore bus stand on Nalagarh road. He said that on October 10 at 11 pm when he was closing the shop a mahindra Thar, bearing Chandigarh registration number in which three persons---Abdul of Pinjore and Aman along with one unidentified person were sitting, stopped near their shop.

Abdul got down from the vehicle to answer natures call near their shop to which his father Balwinder Bedi objected. Abdul started misbehaving with him and hurling abuses. After that Abdul and Aman took soda bottles from the shop and attacked him and his father. They were saved after the people intervened. The accused fled after issuing threats.

Police have registered a case under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506(punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code in police station Pinjore.

