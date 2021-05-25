Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Amritsar
Three Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Amritsar
Three Covid positive patients, who were also diagnosed with mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, died at Amritsar hospitals on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:01 AM IST

Three Covid positive patients, who were also diagnosed with mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, died at Amritsar hospitals on Monday.

While one patient belonged to Amritsar district, the others were from Tarn Taran and Jalandhar districts.

A 65-year-old Amritsar resident died in a local private hospital while two patients, 62-year-old man from Patti, Tarn Taran, and other 75-year-old man from Phillaur, Jalandhar, died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, on Monday,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh.

GMCH medical superintendent Dr KD Singh said, “Two Covid-19 positive patients, who were also found infected with black fungus, had died at the hospital but the fungal infection was not the main reason behind their death. They died due to Covid-related complications.”

