News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three die as truck hits bike in Karnal

Three die as truck hits bike in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 18, 2023 10:09 PM IST

A Bhiwani-registered speeding truck came from the wrong side and hit the bike. It dragged them for 30-40 feet

Three youths died after a truck allegedly hit the bike on which they were travelling near Jundla village here, police said on Monday.

Three die as truck hits bike in Karnal (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased have been identified as Ajay, Virender and Sumit- all from Bansa village in their early 20s and unmarried.

Family members of the victims said that Ajay was stabbed by some miscreants in his village on Sunday following which his cousin Virender and a fellow villager Sumit were taking him to a hospital on a bike when the incident happened.

Virender’s elder brother Kamaldeep told police that he was behind them on his bike when a Bhiwani-registered speeding truck coming from wrong side hit them and dragged them for 30-40 feet.

“When we tried to follow him, he fled from the spot leaving his truck behind. We took the three of them to civil hospital where doctors declared them dead,” he added.

A case was registered at Karnal Sadar police station against the unknown truck driver, while another case was registered at Nissing police station for stabbing Ajay.

In the stabbing case, police have named Bunty and Kala and seven unknown persons on a complaint filed by Kamaldeep.

