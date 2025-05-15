Three die in Rohtak after inhaling toxic gases from sewer

In a tragic accident in Rohtak’s Majra village, a father and his two sons died after they allegedly stepped into a sewage at their residence, to clear some blockage and inhaled toxic gases. (Left to right) Lakshman, Mahabir and Deepak. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Mahabir Singh, and his sons, Deepak and Lakshman, who entered the sewer.

Mahabir and his wife Santosh Devi had four daughters, all married and three sons only Rajkumar married.

Devi said that to check the choked line, first Lakshman entered the sewer and soon after he complained of uneasiness.

“Just when we were asking him to be safe, he fell unconscious and fell into it. Later, my husband entered and then Deepak, but none came out after which I shouted for help,” she said.

Several teams of police and disaster management arrived at the scene. The rescuers, despite struggling, managed to take out the father-sons trio and were taken to hospital, where they were declared dead.

Rohtak DSP (headquarters) Ravi Khundia said that all three bodies were later recovered by a rescue team and sent for autopsies under Section 194 of BNSS.

“We would urge residents to avoid sewer cleaning without safety equipment. If such issues arise, people should consult their concerned civic body to resolve them,” he added.