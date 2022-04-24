Three drone flying incidents reported in Punjab border districts; police, BSF search areas
: Three incidents of drone flying were reported near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts in a row between Friday and Saturday, prompting the Punjab police and border security force to launch search operations and raising fears of security threat following recent attempts of smuggling of arms and ammunition using drones from across the border.
A buzzing sound of the drone was heard in Muhawa village of Amritsar on Friday. When the drone came to the attention of BSF personnel on duty along the border, they opened fire to bring it down. However, it moved towards Attari village where it was captured by an 11-year-old boy on his mobile phone.
In another incident, a drone was found in a field in Sarangra village of Amritsar on Friday night. The owner of the farm, Samsher Singh, who is also the village’s sarpanch, informed the police immediately after it was found.
“The drone was found when Samsher Singh was harvesting his wheat crop. It is yet to be ascertained whether the drone was used for smuggling of drugs or weapons from across the border. We have sent the drone for its forensic examination, the report of which will come within the next four days,” said deputy superintendent of police, Attari, Balbir Singh.
He said they have registered a case against unidentified persons under the relevant Sections of the Aircraft Act.
The third incident was reported near the Adian border outpost (BoP) in Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. BSF sources said the drone’s buzzing sound was heard at least four times and the personnel fired around 160 rounds to stop its movement.
BSF’s deputy inspector general (DIG) Prabhakar Joshi said, “Our jawans had opened several shots towards the drone near Adian BoP, but it managed to retreat. We searched the area for several hours, but nothing suspicious was found.”
Search operations were launched by the BSF and the Punjab police officials in the area near the Adian BoP, Muhawa, Attari and Sarangra villages following the drone flying incidents but nothing suspicious was found. The officials of the two security agencies also conducted a joint meeting in Gurdaspur.
The back-to-back incidents of drone flying were reported a day after the BSF announced a reward price of ₹1 lakh for giving information about the movement of drones along the border.
Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit last week visited various border districts in Punjab and held a series of meetings with the security agencies of Center and the state government particularly to tackle the drone threat.
Pakistan has been using drones to smuggle arms, ammunition and drugs into the Indian territory. On April 17, Tarn Taran district police had busted a module using drones for the smuggling of heroin from across the border.
Contraband recovered
The BSF claimed the recovery of 4 kg heroin in two separate operations in the Amritsar sector on Saturday.
“While carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border security fence in the area of Amritsar sector, a packet of contraband items suspected to be heroin weighing around 1 kg wrapped in white adhesive tape was recovered,” a BSF spokesperson said.
“In another incident, during search in the area of Amritsar sector, the BSF troopers recovered 12 packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin weighing around 3 kg and wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The vigilant troops had once again foiled the nefarious attempts of the anti-national elements to smuggle the contraband,” the officials said.
Gang makes away with garments worth ₹8 lakh in Ludhiana
Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth ₹8 lakh on Saturday morning. Investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case. SHO Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Davinder Singh. Said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims' statement.
Three petitioners in hijab case skip second examination
Three Muslim girls in Karnataka's Udupi district did not appear for their mathematics test on Saturday, a day after two girls were turned away from the examination hall as they declined to remove their headscarves. All five students are petitioners in the hijab case. Almas AH, Hazra Shifa and Ayesha Pallavkar were to write the mathematics paper at Vidyodaya PU College, the examination centre for students of Government PU College in Udupi .
Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city. According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group's Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and managing partner of G&G Builders, Neeraj Gupta, cheated approximately 2,500 people of ₹1,500 crore in various projects.
Staff on toes to prevent rampant use of phones in Ludhiana Central Jail
The officials deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail are on their toes following the recovery of 30 mobile phones from inmates in the past 24 days. Most phones recovered from the jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. The SIM cards used in mobile phones recovered from the jail are mostly procured with fake identification. Recent recoveries On April 16, seven mobile phones were found lying abandoned during special checking.
Varanasi CNG city: People opt for clean, green CNG for domestic, commercial uses
Varanasi is fast becoming a CNG city, with 371 diesel engine boats (DEBs) converted to CNG, and over 12,000 vehicles using CNG as fuel. Besides, piped CNG is being delivered to some 12,500 houses. There are around 900 motor boats which run on the River Ganga in Varanasi. With these steps being taken, officials say that Varanasi is on the way to becoming a CNG City.
