ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Oct 31, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Police said that the accused entered the premises of the temple to commit robbery, but got into an argument with the priest

: Two days after a temple priest was allegedly murdered in Yamunanagar’s Radaur, the police have arrested three suspected drug addicts in connection with the case, officials said on Monday.

Three ‘drug addicts’ held for priest’s murder in Yamunanagar (Getty Images)
The accused have been identified as Sagar alias Bablu, Abhishek alias Shaki and Rajesh alias Teli, a police spokesperson said.

The official said that the accused were sent to three days remand by court.

Inspector Anesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-2, said, “It has been revealed that the accused entered the premises to commit robbery on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, but got into an argument with the priest, Rajaram. He was thrashed to death using sticks and a rod. The accused took away cash and his mobile.”

