Three elderly men succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, Panchkula
Three more tricity residents have succumbed after being infected with Covid-19.
Among the deceased were two residents of Panchkula and one of Chandigarh.
The patients from Panchkula were an 87-year-old man from Sector 4 and an 84-year old man from Sector 7. While the former was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes, the latter was recovering from a head injury and was also hypertensive. Both were not vaccinated against the virus.
The patient from Chandigarh was an 88-year-old man from Sector 36. He was also ailing from deep vein thrombosis and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.
With this, tricity’s Covid-related deaths in July have reached 13, up from five in June.
Meanwhile, tricity’s daily Covid cases continued to remain over 300 for the fourth straight day. As many as 148 people tested positive in Chandigarh, followed by 100 in Mohali and 95 in Panchkula, leading to a total of 343.
This pushed tricity’s active cases to 1,937, among which 869 infected patients are in Chandigarh, 721 in Mohali and 347 in Panchkula.
The daily positivity rate was as high as 15.2% in Panchkula, 10.3% in Chandigarh and 9.5% in Mohali.
Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment
Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
Guest column | Diaspora deeply rooted in Punjabi culture
Indian artistes often tour foreign countries to perform and entertain the Indian diaspora. They are highly sought after in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. This summer, artistes such as Arijit Singh, Kapil Sharma, AR Rehman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neha Kakkar performed in Canada. We, too, attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Vancouver. No Indian artiste had ever performed there before Dosanjh. Perhaps, the organisers and sponsors knew of Dosanjh's immense popularity.
