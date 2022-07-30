Three elderly men succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Three more tricity residents have succumbed after being infected with Covid-19.

Among the deceased were two residents of Panchkula and one of Chandigarh.

The patients from Panchkula were an 87-year-old man from Sector 4 and an 84-year old man from Sector 7. While the former was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes, the latter was recovering from a head injury and was also hypertensive. Both were not vaccinated against the virus.

The patient from Chandigarh was an 88-year-old man from Sector 36. He was also ailing from deep vein thrombosis and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.

With this, tricity’s Covid-related deaths in July have reached 13, up from five in June.

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily Covid cases continued to remain over 300 for the fourth straight day. As many as 148 people tested positive in Chandigarh, followed by 100 in Mohali and 95 in Panchkula, leading to a total of 343.

This pushed tricity’s active cases to 1,937, among which 869 infected patients are in Chandigarh, 721 in Mohali and 347 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate was as high as 15.2% in Panchkula, 10.3% in Chandigarh and 9.5% in Mohali.