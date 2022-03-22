Three Haryana Roadways employees suspended in Panipat
Three Haryana Roadways officials suspended for their alleged involvement in generating heavy vehicle driving licences in Panipat without providing training to the applicants.
Panipat Depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra has also issued notices to nine other officials and sought their response suspecting their links with the racket and explanation has been called from them. The suspended officials have been identified as drivers Sunil Kumar, Pradeep and Naresh.
As per officials associated with the matter, 129 heavy vehicle driving licences were procured by the driving school headed by instructor Sunil Kumar and these licences were sent to the GM for final approval.
But during inspection of the records, it was found that 18 applicants did not get driving training and their names were recommended for issuance of the licence.
Later, the GM ordered an inquiry and the investigation team found that Sunil Kumar, who was in-charge of the driving school, had appointed a computer operator and with this help of the computer operator driving licences of 18 applicants were procured under batch number 1209 without training and their training record was not maintained.
The GM said three officials have been suspended and they have been chargesheeted while notices have been served to nine other officials associated with the driving school. These licences have been cancelled and no police complaint has been filed.
