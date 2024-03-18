 Three held for firing in air in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Three held for firing in air in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohal
Mar 19, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Kulwinder Singh and Jasvir Singh, all residents of Jammu and were residing in a PG in Naya Gaon

Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly firing in the air outside their paying guest accommodation in Naya Gaon and recovered an illegal country made weapon from their possession.

According to the sources, one of the three men worked as a private security guard and were together in the PG on Monday evening.
According to the sources, one of the three men worked as a private security guard and were together in the PG on Monday evening. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Kulwinder Singh and Jasvir Singh, all residents of Jammu and were residing in a PG.

After the residents heard the gun fire being shot, they informed the police following which the accused were arrested.

According to the sources, one of the three men worked as a private security guard and were together in the PG on Monday evening.One of them fired in the air following which the panic gripped the area.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at Naya Gaon police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Three held for firing in air in Mohali
