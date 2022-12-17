Three held with 210 gm of heroin in Ambala

Ambala Police on Thursday arrested three men and recovered 210 gm of heroin from their possession, said SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Friday. The accused, Malkit Singh, Brajesh Chadha and Ramandeep Singh, all residents of Ambala Cantonment were bringing the narcotics from Delhi and were caught at a check point near Kushta Ashram on NH-44. Further investigation is underway.

Six arrested for gambling in Handesra

Mohali Handesra Police arrested six men and busted a gambling racket at Handesar on Friday. The arrested accused, Gaurav Kumar of Pragati Vihar, Ambala Cantt, Sanjay Kumar of Ambedkar Park, Ambala Cantt, Vinay of New Preet Nagar, Ambala Cantt, Satish Kumar of Mochi Mandi, Ambala Cantt, Gurpreet Singh of Sahpur village, Ambala Cantt, and Sunil Kumar, of Sector 38, Chandigarh, has been booked under sections 13A, 3, 67 of The Public Gambling Act.

Kharga Corps celebrates Vijay Diwas

Ambala Ambala Cantonment-based Kharga Corps on Friday celebrated 51st Vijay Diwas in a solemn ceremony at Vijay Smarak, Ambala. On behalf of the corps, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, general officer commanding (GOC), Kharga Corps, paid homage to the soldiers who defended the nation in the war against Pakistan in 1971.

Literati 2022 inaugurates in Panchkula

Panchkula The flagship event of Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), Literati 2022, was inaugurated on Friday at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula. Gian Chand Gupta, speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, declared open the 10th edition of Literati 2022. The festival is schedule for the next two days at the Sukhna Lake Club, starting at 10.30am to 4.30pm.

PML SD School, Vivek High score easy victories

Chandigarh Pandit Mohan Lal Sanatan Dharam School (PML SD) School, Sector 32, outplayed Saupin’s School, Sector 32, by 44-35 in the boys’ category during the ongoing Youth State Basketball Championship held at New Public School, Sector 18, on Friday. In other matches, Vivek High School drubbed down Strawberry Fields High School by 65-21 and St John’s High School, Sector 26, outclassed St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, by 43-41 in a keenly fought match. Playing in the girls’ matches, Sacred Heart, Sector 26, beat Saupin’s School, Sector 32, by 19-15.

Three thefts reported in city

Chandigarh Three cases of thefts were registered on Friday in the city. Jatinder Mohan of Sector 30-A, reported that an unknown person stole away cable wire and fittings from his plot in Industrial Area Phase 1 on Thursday. While, Sarwan Singh of CSIR, Sector 30, alleged that Raju, 45, of Togan village was caught in the act while stealing wire from the solar system at CSIR, Sector 30, on Friday. Following this, a theft case was registered against him and he was arrested. In another incident, Pankaj Kumar of Sector 49-D reported theft of one laptop, one premium watch, one wallet containing ₹12000, and documents from his residence on Friday. A theft case has been registered.