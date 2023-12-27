close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three held with 95 gm heroin in Mohali

Three held with 95 gm heroin in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 27, 2023 06:22 AM IST

In two separate cases, police arrested three man and seized 95 gm heroin from their possession. The accused were identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, Bablu, a resident of Sangrur, and Gagan, alias Gaggu, a resident of Patiala.

In the second case, Mohli police nabbed Gagan recovered 10 gm heroin from his possession (Getty Images)

In the fist case, during a routine inspection in sunny enclave, police party came across Akashdeep and Bablu, who were sitting in a park and making small packing of heroin. The police confiscated 85 gm heroin from their possession.

A case under sections 21,29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS ) Act was registered at Kharar city police station .

In the second case, police nabbed Gagan recovered 10 gm heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at Sadar Kharar police station

