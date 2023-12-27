Three held with 95 gm heroin in Mohali

In two separate cases, police arrested three man and seized 95 gm heroin from their possession. The accused were identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, Bablu, a resident of Sangrur, and Gagan, alias Gaggu, a resident of Patiala. In the second case, Mohli police nabbed Gagan recovered 10 gm heroin from his possession (Getty Images)

In the fist case, during a routine inspection in sunny enclave, police party came across Akashdeep and Bablu, who were sitting in a park and making small packing of heroin. The police confiscated 85 gm heroin from their possession.

A case under sections 21,29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS ) Act was registered at Kharar city police station .

In the second case, police nabbed Gagan recovered 10 gm heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at Sadar Kharar police station