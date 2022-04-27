Three Hizbul terrorists involved in panch’s killing arrested in Kulgam
Police busted a module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on Tuesday with the arrest of three men in Kulgam. A police spokesman said they were involved in the killing of a panch, Mohd Yaqoob Dar, in Kulpora area.
Those arrested have been identified as Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Mohd Rather.
“Weapons used in the killing of the panch including a pistol and two grenades were recovered from their possession, “ the spokesman said.
The spokesman said that during the course of investigation, it was learnt that an active terrorist of HM namely Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Cheki Desend Yaripora, had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target PRI members of Kulgam.
“He identified the target and further gave directions accordingly to an active terrorist namely Raja Nadeem Rather to execute the terror act with the support of the trio,” the spokesman said.
The directions had included to conduct reccee of the Panch’s presence, arrange transport and provide logistics to execute the terror act.
The police said that involvement of one more person namely Idrees Ahmad Dar, a resident of Kulpora Kulgam, has surfaced during the investigation, who was also part of the terror act and is still at large.
The spokesman said that the said module is linked to an already busted HM terror module involved in the killing of a sarpanch namely Shabir Ahmad Mir of Audoora Kulgam.
Two hybrid militants associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad were arrested by security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.
They have been identified as Aqib Mohd Mir and Danish Ahmad Dar , both residents of Sopore.
Two pistols and two Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession. “Preliminary investigation revealed that they were looking to targeting members of PRIs, minority community and non-locals. The arrest has led to foiling of major militant plots,” said Baramulla SSP Rayees Ahmad Bhat.
A case has been registered at the Baramulla police station.
Militants on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Kulgam district but there was no damage done, officials said.
The ultras hurled the grenade at the CRPF bus at Brazloo in Kulgam, the officials said.
They said the grenade landed and exploded on the roadside and did not cause any damage.
Militant’s attempt to snatch CRPF jawan’s rifle foiled
A suspected militant threw chilli powder into the eyes of a CRPF jawan and attempted to snatch his rifle in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. However, the attempt was foiled by the jawan’s colleagues.
Officials said that the incident took place at the gate of a housing colony where Kashmiri Pandits live at Reshibazar in Anantnag.
CRPF spokesperson Junaid Khan said that CRPF personnel were guarding the housing colony when a militant threw chilli powder into one of the jawan’s eyes.
“The militant attempted to snatch his rifle, but other CRPF jawans foiled the attempt and tried to capture him,” Khan said.
He said that some locals also gathered at the spot which created chaos and allowed the militant to give them the slip. The area was cordoned off.
-
Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours. In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17 fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday. The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura. On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before. Tuesday's case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively.
-
Colony No. 4 demolition: Chandigarh admn allows residents 7 days to present papers for flat allotment
Readying to carry out the demolition of Colony Number 4, the UT administration on Tuesday allowed eligible residents seven days to submit their relevant documents for alternative housing. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Housing Board, after a computerised draw, also allotted flats to seven colony residents, who had valid documents and were found eligible for flat allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006.
-
Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested
The Baltana police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for raping a five-year-old girl, left in the accused, Raj Soni, a resident of Colony Number 4's care by her mother on April 9. On April 9, as her husband, a daily wager, left for Ludhiana in connection with some work, she left her daughter in the care of their relative, who also lived in Baltana. When she returned from work around 3.30 pm, her daughter started crying and revealed that their relative sexually assaulted her.
-
Four months after MC polls, Chandigarh mayor yet to form sub-panels
Four months after the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections in December 2021, the politically split House has yet to constitute the key sub-committees. While the finance and contract committee (F&CC) has the authority to approve projects up to ₹50 lakh, the 12 sub-panels have the power to sanction works costing ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh. In cases involving financial implication beyond these limits or requiring policy decisions, the matter is referred to MC's general House meeting.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics