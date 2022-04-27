Three Hizbul terrorists involved in panch’s killing arrested in Kulgam

Police busted a module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on Tuesday with the arrest of three men in Kulgam. A police spokesman said they were involved in the killing of a panch, Mohd Yaqoob Dar, in Kulpora area.

Those arrested have been identified as Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Mohd Rather.

“Weapons used in the killing of the panch including a pistol and two grenades were recovered from their possession, “ the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that during the course of investigation, it was learnt that an active terrorist of HM namely Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Cheki Desend Yaripora, had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target PRI members of Kulgam.

“He identified the target and further gave directions accordingly to an active terrorist namely Raja Nadeem Rather to execute the terror act with the support of the trio,” the spokesman said.

The directions had included to conduct reccee of the Panch’s presence, arrange transport and provide logistics to execute the terror act.

The police said that involvement of one more person namely Idrees Ahmad Dar, a resident of Kulpora Kulgam, has surfaced during the investigation, who was also part of the terror act and is still at large.

The spokesman said that the said module is linked to an already busted HM terror module involved in the killing of a sarpanch namely Shabir Ahmad Mir of Audoora Kulgam.

Two hybrid militants associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad were arrested by security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Aqib Mohd Mir and Danish Ahmad Dar , both residents of Sopore.

Two pistols and two Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession. “Preliminary investigation revealed that they were looking to targeting members of PRIs, minority community and non-locals. The arrest has led to foiling of major militant plots,” said Baramulla SSP Rayees Ahmad Bhat.

A case has been registered at the Baramulla police station.

Militants on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Kulgam district but there was no damage done, officials said.

The ultras hurled the grenade at the CRPF bus at Brazloo in Kulgam, the officials said.

They said the grenade landed and exploded on the roadside and did not cause any damage.

Militant’s attempt to snatch CRPF jawan’s rifle foiled

A suspected militant threw chilli powder into the eyes of a CRPF jawan and attempted to snatch his rifle in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. However, the attempt was foiled by the jawan’s colleagues.

Officials said that the incident took place at the gate of a housing colony where Kashmiri Pandits live at Reshibazar in Anantnag.

CRPF spokesperson Junaid Khan said that CRPF personnel were guarding the housing colony when a militant threw chilli powder into one of the jawan’s eyes.

“The militant attempted to snatch his rifle, but other CRPF jawans foiled the attempt and tried to capture him,” Khan said.

He said that some locals also gathered at the spot which created chaos and allowed the militant to give them the slip. The area was cordoned off.