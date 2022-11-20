Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Indian Army soldiers killed in Kupwara avalanche

Three Indian Army soldiers killed in Kupwara avalanche

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Three soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an army patrol party in the Machil Sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Friday, officials said

Indian Army's Gunner Souvik Hazra, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar, Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, lost their lives in the line of duty when they came under an avalanche near the LoC at Machhal Sector, in Kupwara. (ANI)
Indian Army's Gunner Souvik Hazra, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar, Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, lost their lives in the line of duty when they came under an avalanche near the LoC at Machhal Sector, in Kupwara. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Three soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an army patrol party in the Machil Sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Friday, officials said.

The avalanche hit the patrol party near the Line of Control. The area had witnessed a heavy snowfall recently.

“A snow slide struck a patrol party in the Machil Sector,” a defence spokesperson said.

“Two soldiers who were stuck in the snow were rescued and evacuated to the Military Hospital, Kupwara. Another soldier, who was part of the patrol party, developed hypothermia and was also evacuated to the Military Hospital,” the spokesperson said, adding that the soldiers did not survive.

The deceased have been identified as Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, 41, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar, 22, and gunner Souvik Hazra, 22.

Rao had joined the army in 2002 and hailed from Chunchkkede village in Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife.

Mukesh Kumar had joined the army in 2018 and hailed from Sajwantgarh village in Rajasthan and is survived by his mother. Hazra had joined the army in 2019 and hailed from Khamarbera Bankura village in West Bengal.

“The mortal remains of the three soldiers will be taken for last rites to their native places where they will be laid to rest with full military honours,” the army spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out