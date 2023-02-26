Three J&K govt employees dismissed for ‘anti-national’ activities

Three government employees, including a schoolteacher recently arrested for allegedly carrying out several blasts, were dismissed from service for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, an official said. Three government employees, including a schoolteacher recently arrested for allegedly carrying out several blasts, were dismissed from service for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, an official said. (Image for representational purpose)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the dismissal of a government middle school teacher Arif Sheikh of Reasi, junior engineer (public works department) Manzoor Ahmad Itoo of Bandipora and Syed Saleem Andrabi of Kupwara, an orderly in the social welfare department for their involvement in anti-national activities, an administration spokesperson said.

“The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. They found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, such as terror-related activities and drug trafficking,” the spokesperson said.

Itoo had allegedly played an important role in mobilising people in support of terrorists and also motivated youth to join their ranks, posing a serious threat to the security of the Indian state, he said.

According to the spokesperson, Andrabi was found involved in drug trafficking while Sheikh was found involved in planting IEDs on the instructions of terrorists operating from Pakistan.

The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements taking advantage of being in the government, he said.

Sheikh was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in carrying out multiple blasts, including one in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people and injured 24 last May.

His arrest came during investigations in the twin blast case at Jammu’s Narwal on January 21 in which nine people were injured.

“Arif (Sheikh) is a government employee who had joined as a ‘Rehbar-e-Taleem’ teacher in 2010 and got regularised in 2016. He came in contact with Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Qasim, also a resident of Reasi and currently operating from Pakistan, through his maternal uncle Qammerdin in 2019. Qammerdin fled to Pakistan a long time ago and is settled in Karachi. He had received money after successfully carrying out the blasts. It is shameful that he was involved in terror activities despite being on the government’s payroll. He will lose his job and face the law for his actions,” Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh had said earlier.

Following the revocation of J&K’s special status in 2019 and its bifurcation into two union territories, the administration has sacked four dozen government employees after recommendations from a designated committee mandated to scrutinise cases under Article 311(2) (c) of the Constitution. This provision gives the government power to sack employees without an inquiry if “the President or the governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold such inquiry”.

The dismissals had started after the government on April 21, 2021, set up a special task force (STF) to identify and scrutinise the files of employees involved in any case related to posing a ‘threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities’.

Political leaders have termed the dismissals “the government’s misplaced priorities” and “abuse of power”.

In May 2022, chemistry professor Altaf Hussain Pandit along with two other government employees (a cop and a schoolteacher), was removed from services in line with recommendations of the STF.

In July 2021, the government had dismissed 11 of its employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and two from the police department. In November that year, the government terminated the services of two senior officers -- a deputy superintendent in J&K prisons department and a principal of government girls higher secondary school -- for their alleged links with militant organisations.