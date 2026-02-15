Three killed after jeep plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Mandi

Three persons were killed and one was seriously injured when a pick-up jeep they were travelling in fell into a 100 metre gorge in Seraj assembly segment In Mandi district on Sunday, police said. Mangled remain of jeep which fell into gorge in Seraj area of Mandi district on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The deceased have been identified as Hardik Thakur, 19, Ishan Thakur, 18 and Sunil Kumar, 18, all residents from Mandi, police said, adding that the injured, identified as Khushal Singh of Kelodhar, has been admitted to hospital.

The accident happened around 4 am on Sunday, when the vehicle was on their way to Lambathach from Silibagi, and reached near Badamod where it plunged into the gorge.

According to reports, four youths were travelling in the jeep when the accident happened. The two injured were shifted to hospital, where one of the succumbed and another is undergoing treatment.

Police has registered a case and investigation is underway.