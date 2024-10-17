Three killed as car falls into gorge near Shimla’s Chaupal

Three youths were killed after a car rolled down a gorge in Chaupal of Shimla district late on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Parikshit Bharti, 28, a resident of Kadrot village, Vinod Kumar, 32, a resident of Chatru village and Mukesh, 32, a resident of Dochi village, all in Jubbal. Three killed as a car fell into gorge near Shimla’s Chaupal. (File)

According to the information, the three youths were going from Sarahan to Pulvahal in a Maruti Suzuki Alto car which fell into a 400-m deep gorge near Lihat Nala.

Police said the three occupants of the car died on the spot. The locals, on hearing the loud noise of a car falling into the gorge, informed the police.

A case has been registered.

Shimla Two people on Tuesday died of scrub typhus at the IGMC, taking the toll of death in the state to four. The deceased were identified as a 17-year-old from Mandi and a 25-year-old from Kullu. They were brought to IGMC for treatment from Kullu. Senior medical superintendent Dr Rahul Rao confirmed the fatalities. Earlier, an elderly individual from Panthaghati in Shimla and another patient from Mandi had also succumbed to the disease.

Dharamshala Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday criticised the state government for allegedly creating obstacles in the ongoing railway projects by withholding its financial share and said that these projects, which were previously progressing rapidly, are now at risk of halting. Interacting with media in Mandi, Thakur said, “While the PM is making continuous efforts to enhance the railway network, the Congress-led state government is adopting a contrary stance... without state’s financial support, the expansion of the railway network is suffering delays.”