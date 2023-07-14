Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three workers killed in Kishtwar district after van falls into gorge

Three workers killed in Kishtwar district after van falls into gorge

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 14, 2023 11:57 PM IST

According to the officials, the deceased have been identified as machine operator Irshad Ahmed, driver Badal Singh and welder Chaju Ram

A driver and two labourers were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at an under-construction hydro-electric power project over Chenab river in Kishtwar district on Friday, said officials.

The SSP said a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at Kishtwar police station.
The SSP said a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at Kishtwar police station.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said, “A vehicle (JK17-6327) of a construction company was ferrying two labourers near the under-construction Kiru hydro-electric project when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge. The driver and two labourers were injured grievously and they died after some time.”

The deceased were identified as driver Badal Kumar (19) of Lower Bidda, Ashfaq Hussain (25) and Chanjgu Ram (38).

The SSP said a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at Kishtwar police station.

He also said the vehicle belonged to Patel construction company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out