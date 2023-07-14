Three workers killed in Kishtwar district after van falls into gorge

A driver and two labourers were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at an under-construction hydro-electric power project over Chenab river in Kishtwar district on Friday, said officials. The SSP said a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at Kishtwar police station.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said, “A vehicle (JK17-6327) of a construction company was ferrying two labourers near the under-construction Kiru hydro-electric project when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge. The driver and two labourers were injured grievously and they died after some time.”

The deceased were identified as driver Badal Kumar (19) of Lower Bidda, Ashfaq Hussain (25) and Chanjgu Ram (38).

He also said the vehicle belonged to Patel construction company.

