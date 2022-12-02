Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three lives snuffed out as car falls into gorge in Kathua

Three lives snuffed out as car falls into gorge in Kathua

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Three members of a family including a woman and her son were killed and two others injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Bani area of Kathua district late on Wednesday, officials said

Three people lost their lives after their car fell into a gorge in Kathua. (HT File)
Three people lost their lives after their car fell into a gorge in Kathua. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Three members of a family including a woman and her son were killed and two others injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Bani area of Kathua district late on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said the car was on its way to Bani from Jammu when it veered off the road and at Mangiar near Bani.

The deceased were identified as Shekhar Gupta, 45, his wife Monika Gupta, 40, and their son Sidharth Gupta, 11, and all residents of RS Pura in Jammu.

The incident also left Prabhat Gupta, 18, and Rubi Gupta, 40, injured. They two are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out