Three men rob cash, chocolates from convenience store in Ludhiana

Three motorcycle-borne men targeted a convenience store at Ferozepur Road and allegedly robbed the employees of ₹23,000, police said on Tuesday. Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said that a total of five employees, including security guard, were present at the store when miscreants barged in the store. (Getty image)

While escaping, the accused also took away exotic chocolates worth ₹3,000, they said.

Shift in-charge at the store Masum said that three miscreants came on a motorcycle at around 3.30am and barged in the 24/7 convenience store, flashing sharp-edged weapons.

The accused threatened to kill him and robbed him of ₹23,000. The accused stuffed the chocolates worth ₹3,000 in their pockets before escaping.

He added that CCTV footage has been procured, but the faces of the accused were not visible as they had covered their faces with a piece of cloth. CCTVs installed outside the store did not capture much due to dense fog. The ASI added that it was found that the accused had fled towards Mullanpur side after the crime.

A case under sections 379B (snatching using force), 380 (theft), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.