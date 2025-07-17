Three minor girls electrocuted to death in Patran

Three minor daughters of a migrant labourer were electrocuted to death in their house in ward number 6 of Keshav Nagar in Patran town of Patiala district on Wednesday, police said. Representational image.

The family hails from Bihar and resides in Keshav Nagar near the grain market.

The family members told police that the girls were alone inside their room when the incident took place.

“A wire from a pedestal fan came in contact with a metal-framed bed. The three minor girls, aged 3, 5, and 7, who were sitting on the bed at the time were electrocuted and died on the spot,” SHO Patran Kulbir Singh said.

Muhammad Farkhuddin, the father of the deceased girls, said he had been working in Patran’s grain market for the past five to six years.

He had recently started working in the paddy fields, and on the day of the incident, his daughters were alone at home. “Upon returning, I found all three daughters lying lifeless, having been electrocuted,” he said

Following the incident, SHO Patran, along with a police team, reached the spot and took custody of the girls’ bodies.

The SHO confirmed that the deaths occurred due to electrocution. “The bodies are learned to have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Samana for post-mortem,” he said.