Three minors among four killed in head-on collision on Jammu-Pathankot highway
Three minors including two siblings were among four persons killed in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle (LMV) and a truck in Samba on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway late Friday, said officials. The accident also left 15 others injured,
Giving out details, a police official said “A Tata Magic and a truck collided head on in Samba town late last night at around 11.25 pm. Three minors, including two siblings and a woman, were killed and 15 other passengers were injured.”
The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Suman Devi of Khadgal, Samba, eight-year-old Rahul and his younger sister Muskan, five, and another five-year-old, Krish, all residents of Jaswal Mandal in Samba.
“The driver of Tata Magic was driving the vehicle in the wrong lane and the speeding truck collided head on with it. Truck driver fled from the spot after the accident,” the officer said.
A case has been registered at the Samba police station and an investigation is underway
-
Chandigarh | Man trying to book hotel room online falls prey to fraudsters
Two persons were arrested for duping a person on pretext of booking a room in Hotel Shivalik View. The accused have been identified as Ravi, 24, and Lokesh, 23, both hailing from Rajasthan. Complainant Jaswinder Singh Bedi said he had looked up on Google for the contact number of hotel Shivalik View. He found a mobile number and rang on it. When he did so, Rs 28,400 was deducted from his IDFC Credit Card.
-
Heavy morning rain leaves Srinagar streets flooded
Heavy rains inundated the city roads and streets on Saturday morning. The rain, however, led to waterlogging at several markets including Lal Chowk. Shop owners also had a tough time reaching their businesses as most of the roadside drains overflowed. As a result, the work done by the municipal corporation to prepare for the monsoon came under question. The MeT department had predicted erratic weather in the coming few days.
-
Being forced to contribute to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, allege J&K teachers
The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers' Forum said education authorities have asked heads of schools to necessarily collect money in the next few days, with chairperson M Rafiq Rather, adding, “There is a lot of pressure forcing teachers and students to contribute money. We have been raising tricolour all along and it has always been part and parcel of our official functions, but why is the government asking money from employees and students?”
-
Niti Aayog report: Chandigarh tops country in India Innovation Index-2021
With a score of 27.88, Chandigarh bagged the top spot among Union Territories in the India Innovation Index 2021, released by Niti Aayog recently. Chandigarh's score was also higher than the highest-placed state, Karnataka, which had a score of 18.01. It also scored better than Manipur, which with a score of 19.37 had topped in the category of North Eastern states. It focuses on education and schools as well.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse | 15 days on, bus attendant Sheela continues to battle for life
Fifteen days after Sheela's was left critically injured in the Carmel Convent tree collapse incident, Sheela, the bus attendant, continues to battle for life at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Her teenaged children -- 18-year old daughter Jaspreet Kaur and 15-year-old son Tarandeep Singh – are left to fend for themselves. Sheela is the sole breadwinner of the family. She had slipped into coma the same day and put on ventilator support.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics