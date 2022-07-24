Three minors among four killed in head-on collision on Jammu-Pathankot highway

Three minors including two siblings were among four persons killed in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle (LMV) and a truck in Samba on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway late Friday, said officials. The accident also left 15 others injured,

Giving out details, a police official said “A Tata Magic and a truck collided head on in Samba town late last night at around 11.25 pm. Three minors, including two siblings and a woman, were killed and 15 other passengers were injured.”

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Suman Devi of Khadgal, Samba, eight-year-old Rahul and his younger sister Muskan, five, and another five-year-old, Krish, all residents of Jaswal Mandal in Samba.

“The driver of Tata Magic was driving the vehicle in the wrong lane and the speeding truck collided head on with it. Truck driver fled from the spot after the accident,” the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Samba police station and an investigation is underway