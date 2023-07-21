Ludhiana: 3 escape from lock-up, SHO, 2 others suspended

Three miscreants, locked up at the Division number 3 police station, escaped while the cops on night duty were asleep, leaving the police department red faced. One of the accused was arrested by the police soon after the incident on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. (HT)

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Friday suspended and transferred inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, SHO at police station Division number 3, to Police Lines with immediate effect.

An FIR has been lodged against night munshi, Jashandeep Singh, Sentry Ramesh Parsad and the three accused, who escaped, at Division number 3 police station. The Commissioner of Police has confirmed the development.

The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed at the police station while breaking open the lock of the prison using an iron rod. The accused scaled the compound wall of the police station and fled.

The Division number 3 police had arrested the three accused- Kamal Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Jaswinder Singh- for snatchings. The police have recovered as many as 12 mobile phones from their possession. The accused were in police custody for questioning.

On Wednesday night, the police personnel lodged them in the lockup. At around 2 am, the accused took out an iron rod which one of the accused had hid in the sleeves of his shirt.

The sentry of the police station noticed the broken locks of the police station and raised an alarm. The police teams initiated a search for the accused, but to no avail. After the matter brought to the notice of the commissioner of police, he suspended the SHO with immediate effect.