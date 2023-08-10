Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three more arrested for murder of Delhi woman in Assandh hotel on July 23

Three more arrested for murder of Delhi woman in Assandh hotel on July 23

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 10, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Ankit of Rahra in the district, Aman of Karoda of Kaithal, and Sanjeet of Sonepat district; the main accused, identified as Manoj of Sonepat district, had already been arrested on August 3

Three more persons have been arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 33-year-old woman of Delhi. The woman was found dead in a hotel room in Assandh town of the district on July 23.

Assandh police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said the woman was in a relationship with accused Manoj. The other three accused knew about the murder, but did not inform the police, he added.
Assandh police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said the woman was in a relationship with accused Manoj. The other three accused knew about the murder, but did not inform the police, he added.

The accused have been identified as Ankit of Rahra in the district, Aman of Karoda of Kaithal, and Sanjeet of Sonepat district. The main accused, identified as Manoj of Sonepat district, had already been arrested on August 3.

Assandh police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said the woman was in a relationship with accused Manoj. The other three accused knew about the murder, but did not inform the police, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out