Three of banned SFJ held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans

In a joint operation, the counter-intelligence (CI) unit of Bathinda and the district police have arrested three operatives of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan slogans in various public places of Bathinda and Delhi. Initially, a Faridkot resident was caught for writing pro-Khalistan graffiti at Delhi metro stations during the G-20 event. Later, a Talwandi Sabo resident and another of Bathinda were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Gogi Singh, a resident of Jeewan Singh Wala village in Bathinda, and Johny Singh of Jeon Singh Wala village in Talwandi Sabo. The third accused, Pritpal Singh of Doad village in Faridkot, was brought on a production warrant from the Bathinda central prison for further investigation in connection with the case, police officials said.

According to director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, Gogi remained a key operative of SFJ’s US-based separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and he had sent video clips of the pro-Khalistan slogans to Pannu.

“Gogi was in constant touch with Pannun. Three mobile phones, two dongles, an ATM card and an Aadhaar card have been seized from his possession,” said the DGP.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek on Tuesday said Pritpal was earlier arrested for writing graffiti at Delhi metro stations during the G-20 event and also the defunct Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant in April this year.

“Following technical leads, the district police managed to apprehend Johny, who revealed that he was along with Gogi when they attempted to write slogans at different places in Bathinda,” he said, adding that Gogi was arrested later.