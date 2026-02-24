Three peddlers held with 1.4kg heroin in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana unit of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized a total of 1.4 kg of heroin in two separate cases. One of the accused is suspected to have links with gangster Sonu Khatari, who is currently abroad. Deputy superintendent of police (ANTF) Ajay Kumar said investigations revealed that the accused was in contact with gangster Sonu Khatari, a native of Nawanshehr who is presently abroad. Two separate FIRs have been registered. (HT)

In the first case, ANTF arrested Maninder Singh, a Nihang, and Sandeep Singh, both residents of Bheelan village in Kapurthala district. Police seized 753 grams of heroin from their possession. Assistant inspector general (ANTF) Vatsala Gupta said the duo was apprehended following a tip-off. “On frisking, 753 grams of heroin was recovered. Sandeep Singh has a case under the Arms Act registered against him, while Maninder Singh has no prior criminal record,” she said.

In the second case, ANTF arrested Gurnek Singh, a resident of Majri village in the Balachor area of Nawanshehr district, and recovered 700 grams of heroin from him. AIG Gupta said Gurnek Singh has two cases under the NDPS Act and around five cases related to scuffles registered against him and is currently out on bail. Deputy superintendent of police (ANTF) Ajay Kumar said investigations revealed that Gurnek Singh was in contact with gangster Sonu Khatari, a native of Nawanshehr who is presently abroad. “He used to communicate with him through Snapchat. The seized heroin was procured with his help,” he said. Two separate FIRs have been registered. Further investigation is underway.