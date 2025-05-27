Three pedestrians lose lives in Mohali mishaps

As many as three pedestrians lost their lives in separate hit-and-run accidents on Sunday. Three separate cases, under relevant sections of the BNS, were registered, said Mohali police. (iStock)

In the first incident, a 60-year-old vegetable vendor died after being hit by a rashly driven Thar near his home in Rani Majra village.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Balwinder Singh, was crossing a road when a black SUV struck him. He was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Separately, in Lalru’s Jharmari village, a 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car bearing a Haryana registration number. The deceased, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, was waiting at bus stop when the speeding car hit him. Sanjeev was immediately taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In the third case, 42-year-old Sonia of Kumbra village tragically lost her life when a speeding car hit her on the road leading to Mayo Hospital, near Sector 79. She was on her way to pay obeisance at a gurdwara. She was taken to the civil hospital where doctors declared her dead. Three separate cases, under relevant sections of the BNS, were registered.