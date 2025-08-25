Three pilgrims from Punjab die en route Manimahesh in Chamba

Three pilgrims from Punjab died while en route to Manimahesh in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, allegedly due to hypoxia (lack of oxygen), officials said on Monday. Heavy rain lashes Kullu on Monday. Torrential rains that lashed the state have thrown life out of gear in Himachal. The met department has predicted light rain at few places with moderate rain at many places and one or two intense spells at isolated places likely in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The yatra was temporarily suspended following rains and landslides. The deceased have been identified as Aman (18) and Rohit (18) of Pathankot, and Anmol (26) of Gurdaspur. The bodies are being brought to Bharmour for post-mortem, after which they will be handed over to their families, said Bharmour additional district magistrate Kulbir Singh Rana. The annual Manimahesh yatra, which began on August 16 and is scheduled to conclude on August 31, was temporarily suspended following rains and landslides.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has condoled the deaths during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Chamba district assuring all possible assistance in this hour of distress.

The yatra stands suspended for the time being due to bad weather conditions and even the district commissioners of Pathankot and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, have been requested to hold the pilgrims in their districts and adhere to the advisories till the weather gets back to normal.

The CM appealed to the people not to go near the rivers and nullahs to avoid any mishap as the meteorological department has warned of heavy rains during next 24 hours in the state. He said that people should follow the advisories issued by the district administrations from time to time.

Torrential rains that lashed the state have thrown life out of gear in Himachal. The met department has predicted light rain at few places with moderate rain at many places and one or two intense spells at isolated places likely in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur. All schools in Mandi, Una will be closed on Tuesday owing to prediction of heavy rainfall.

795 roads closed

Heavy rainfall had prompted closure of 795 roads, including two National Highways – NH 3 and NH 305.

The Mandi-Kullu road (NH-03) is blocked, and the Anni-Jalori road (NH-305) is blocked near Jhed due to sinking. Mandi and Chamba districts are particularly hard-hit, with 288 roads blocked in Mandi and 214 in Chamba alone.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 795 roads were blocked, 956 distribution transformers were disrupted, and 517 water supply schemes were affected.

Owing to landslides – the Kiratpur Manali four lane was blocked near Jhalogi, 33 km ahead of Mandi towards Kullu and about 300 vehicles running on this busy route had to take shelter in the tunnels of the four lane. These vehicles along with thousands of passengers and tourists remained in the tunnels throughout the night and could come out only after the road was restored at 7 am on Monday.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reported that since the onset of the monsoon, the state has recorded a total of 303 deaths, with 155 attributed to rain-related incidents and 148 due to road accidents.

Since June 20, the HPSDMA has confirmed 303 total deaths of which 155 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning while 148 people have died in road accidents, many of which are believed to be related to the dangerous road conditions caused by the rain.