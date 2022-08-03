Three unvaccinated people succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity
After reporting no Covid-related death for the past three days, the tricity lost three more people to the virus on Tuesday.
Two people died in Mohali district that had logged no death for 18 days, while one death was reported in Chandigarh after a gap of three days.
Two of the three deceased were senior citizens – an 89-year-old man from Manimajra, Chandigarh, and a 75-year-old woman from Kharar, Mohali.
The third patient was a 40-year-old man from Bhankarpur village in Dera Bassi. All three were not vaccinated for protection against Covid-19.
The 89-year-old man was also suffering from severe acute respiratory syndrome and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.
While the tricity had recorded five Covid deaths in June, the number climbed to 13 in July and the toll has reached three in just first two days of August.
304 people test positive
Meanwhile, the tricity found 304 people positive for the virus on Tuesday.
On Monday, 162 people were found infected amid low testing over the weekend.
Apart from Monday, the tricity has been logging over 300 cases everyday since July 26.
On Tuesday, Mohali led the daily tally with 121 new infections, followed by Chandigarh with 101 and Panchkula with 82.
The fresh cases took tricity’s active caseload to 2,085. At 936, Chandigarh has the maximum number of infected patients. Another 734 people are still recuperating in Mohali and 415 in Panchkula.
PU mulls online exam for Afghan students
In a bid to help Afghan students of exit semesters enrolled with Panjab University who missed the recently-held semester examinations after being unable to secure visas to India, the varsity is planning to hold the exams online for them. The decision came after a number of the Afghan students requested the varsity to allow for online exams. There are nearly 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and affiliated colleges.
Parents of 7-year-old Panchkula road accident victim given ₹6.65L compensation
The Motor Accident Claims Petition (MACT) awarded compensation of ₹6.65 lakh to the parents of a seven-year-old girl who lost hthe deceased, Khushpreet Kaur, 7, a Class 1 student'slife in a road accident. The first petition was filed by the parents of the deceased, a Class 1 student, 7, Khushpreet Kaur. The second, meanwhile, was filed by the deceased's mother who also sustained injuries, 34, Sukhvinder Kaur.
CCA principal row: Charge withdrawn from Bagga for fair inquiry, Chandigarh tells CAT
For fair and impartial inquiry into the serious complaints received against Bagga's, the additional charge of principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, was withdrawn from Sangeeta Bagga, the UT administration has submitted in its reply before the Central Administrative Tribunal. Submitting UT's response, advocate Gagandeep Singh Wasu stated the Bagga had approached the tribunal with “unclean” hands.
Chandigarh to crack down on dummy admissions at government schools
With the admissions for Class 11 commencing,, the UT education department plans to bring an end to the process of students joining government schools on dummy admissions. The app was launched earlier in July, and attendance starting from August 1 will be shifted onto it. The app was also designed to ease the workload of teachers who will not have to send data periodically to the UT education department.
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, three held with 8 stolen bikes in Karnal
With the arrest of three people, the anti-auto theft staff of Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft. The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession. The police have identified that accused as Krishan of Basant Vihar of Karnal, Vivek of Halwana village and Happy of Sandhir village of Karnal district. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.
