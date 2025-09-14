Three YouTube channels booked for spreading ‘fake news’ against Gurugram MP

Rewari police have registered an FIR against three Haryana-based YouTube channels for allegedly circulating false and misleading news aimed at defaming Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who represents Gurugram in the Lok Sabha. The Rampura police have registered a case against three YouTube channels under Sections 353, 356 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started an investigation into the matter.

In his complaint to Rewari superintendent of police (SP) Naresh Kumar, personal assistant to union minister, stated that YouTube channels- Hindustan Now, Khabri Ji, Haryana Rath Rewari and others were spreading fake and misleading news that Rao Inderjit will join the Congress. He further said that these channels also conducted debates on “Rao Inderjit to join Congress” and no version was taken from either union minister or his office staff.

Rao Inderjit Singh had joined the BJP ahead of 2014 parliamentary polls and he is union minister in the Modi government since his first term. During the United Progressive Alliance government, Rao was MP from Gurugram and minister in the Manmohan Singh government. His daughter Arti Singh Rao is health minister in the Haryana government.