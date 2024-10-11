Thrust will be on accelerating development in 3rd term: Haryana BJP leaders

Hailing BJP’s victory in the Haryana polls as “historic”, many winning candidates of the party Friday said now the thrust will be to accelerate development in the third term and take the state to new heights. BJP’s firebrand leader Anil Vij, who has been elected as MLA for seventh time, told PTI he has already started his work by taking stock of the ongoing projects in his Ambala Cantt constituency. (PTI)

Mahipal Dhanda, minister in the outgoing Nayab Singh Saini cabinet who retained his Panipat rural seat, said BJP’s win in October 5 polls for the third time in a row is “historic”.

The results may have left the Opposition stunned, but the BJP knew the pulse of the people who wanted to bring back the party to power, Dhanda said.

People put their stamp of approval in the policies and programmes of the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Haryana, Dhanda told PTI.

He said after the new government in the state is sworn in, the thrust will be to “further accelerate the pace of development and take Haryana to new heights”.

Haryana will be at the forefront to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the BJP MLA said.

“Whichever policies are needed to achieve this, we will bring them. The thrust will be to accelerate development in various spheres including, in the industrial front, generating more avenues of employment while at the same time ensuring that key needs of people are taken care of,” he said.

Dhanda added, “Good health, education, and roads will continue to be on our focus and as in the past, every job will be given purely on merit basis,” he said.

Steps to boost tourism in the state will also be taken, he added.