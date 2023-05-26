27.8 mm rain, gusty winds cool down Chandigarh

Wind speed going up to 70 km per hour and 27.8 mm rain in the city since Thursday morning kept the weather pleasant all day. Women caught in the rain at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), chances of rain will continue till the weekend, with a stronger system likely to affect the city on Friday.

A total of 18.4 mm rain lashed the city on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, while another 9.4 mm rain was recorded during the day on Thursday.

Wind speed went up to 70 km per hour during the night as a thunderstorm hit the city, while it reached a maximum of 50 km per hour in the morning.

The 27.8 mm rain was highest on a single May day since 31.8 mm rain on May 30 in 2021. Overall, 69.9 mm rain has been recorded this month.

IMD officials said a Western Disturbance (WD) was still active over the region. Therefore, chances of more rain will continue till the weekend. A fresh WD is likely to affect the region around May 29 and will bring more rain till the beginning of June.

Due to the rain, the maximum temperature fell from 34.2°C on Wednesday to 32.4°C on Thursday, 7.3 degrees below normal. This was lowest since 31.4°C on May 4.

The minimum temperature also dipped from 23.7°C to 18.6°C, 6.9 degrees below normal and lowest since 17.3°C, also on May 4.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C, and the minimum temperature between 19°C and 21°C.

The high-velocity winds caused a tree to collapse in Phase 3B2, disrupting traffic on one side of the road. It was cleared by the horticulture wing of the municipal corporation. Another tree fell on the overhead power cables in Phase 7, causing a power outage for over six hours.