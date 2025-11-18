Tibetan Parl-in-Exile calls on China to resolve conflict during Dalai Lama’s lifetime

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on Monday reiterated its call on the Chinese government to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict during the lifetime of the 14th Dalai Lama, who has been living in exile for over 66 years now. The last round of dialogue between Chinese officials and envoys of the Dalai Lama took place in China in January 2010. (File)

As the exiled Tibetans on Monday marked the 75th anniversary of assumption of temporal and spiritual leadership of Tibet by the 14th Dalai Lama, the Dharamshala-based Parliament-in-Exile, in a statement said, “On this occasion, we reiterate our call on the leaders of the government of China to make sincere efforts to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict during the lifetime of the Dalai Lama.”

It was on November 17 in 1950, the 14th Dalai Lama assumed authority as the temporal head and spiritual leader of Tibet.

Notably, the last round of dialogue between Chinese officials and envoys of the Dalai Lama took place in China in January 2010. The talks have not resumed since. “From 2002, nine rounds of Sino-Tibetan talks were held. Nevertheless, due to the deeply ingrained mistrust of the Chinese leadership, these talks did not yield meaningful progress toward a positive resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict,” said the Parliament-in-Exile.

The Parliament, added, “From the time he assumed responsibility at the age of 16 until now, at 90, the 14th Dalai Lama has continuously shown boundless kindness through his tireless efforts for the well-being of all sentient beings in general, and in particular for the people of the Snowland of Tibet during the most critical and precarious periods concerning the survival of their political and spiritual traditions.”

Notably, the 14th Dalai Lama in his book “Voice for the Voiceless”, released in March, said that the Chinese leadership “lacked courage and political will” to resolve the Tibet issue. In the book, he mentioned that despite two series of dialogues (1979-1989 and 2002-2010), Beijing did not move beyond the five points presented by Hu Yaobang (former general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party), all pertaining to the Dalai Lama’s status.

The Parliament-in-Exile said that the government of China has been implementing both soft and harsh policies aimed at undermining the religion, culture, language, ethnicity, and ecological environment of Tibet. “However, thanks to the tireless efforts made in exile, especially through the compassionate activities of the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s religion, culture, language, and heritage have been successfully revived,” it said in the statement.

The Tibetan spiritual leader became the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama in 1940. In 1959, the Dalai Lama, then 23-year-old Tenzin Gyatso, fled to India with thousands of Tibetans following a failed uprising against Mao Zedong’s Communist rule, which gained control of Tibet in 1950. He later arrived in Dharamshala in 1960.