Tiffin bomb found in well at Una village bordering Punjab

Punjab Police solved last month’s Ropar police post blast case with the arrest of an accused from Singa village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar police team that carried out the operation with Una police also recovered a tiffin bomb and other explosives from the accused.

The accused had hidden the explosive in a well in a forest adjoining the village on the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border. The accused wer e arrested on Friday and the recovery was made on Saturday.

The SBS Nagar police got a clue while probing the November 7, 2021, low-intensity bomb blast on the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Nawanshahr that was solved last week with gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda said to be the main accused. Rinda is said to be in Pakistan in ISI’s shelter.

On March 9, the eve of the 2022 assembly election result day, anti-social elements had tried to blow up a police post at Kalma Mor in Ropar on the Nurpur Bedi-Nangal road. No loss of life was reported but a side wall of the police post was damaged.

