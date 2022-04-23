Tiffin bomb found in well at Una village bordering Punjab
Punjab Police solved last month’s Ropar police post blast case with the arrest of an accused from Singa village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar police team that carried out the operation with Una police also recovered a tiffin bomb and other explosives from the accused.
Also read: Punjab announces amnesty scheme for transporters
The accused had hidden the explosive in a well in a forest adjoining the village on the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border. The accused wer e arrested on Friday and the recovery was made on Saturday.
The SBS Nagar police got a clue while probing the November 7, 2021, low-intensity bomb blast on the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Nawanshahr that was solved last week with gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda said to be the main accused. Rinda is said to be in Pakistan in ISI’s shelter.
On March 9, the eve of the 2022 assembly election result day, anti-social elements had tried to blow up a police post at Kalma Mor in Ropar on the Nurpur Bedi-Nangal road. No loss of life was reported but a side wall of the police post was damaged.
-
Punjab announces amnesty scheme for transporters
The Punjab government on Saturday announced an amnesty scheme for transporters with an offer to pay overdue motor tax in three months without arrears and penalty. The social media handles of the Aam Aadmi Party announced in the morning that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will come out with an announcement to provide relief to autorickshaw and taxi drivers.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune
EdTech startup byteXL signs up 15 colleges for bridging skill gap byteXL, an experiential learning platform for IT career aspirants, has announced signing up 15 colleges for bridging the skill gap in India and empowering students with their career-readying IT programme. UdChalo bags India SME 100 Award Consumer technology company udChalo has been listed amongst India's top small and medium enterprises 100 lists in the 9th Edition of India SME 100 Awards.
-
Startup Mantra: Two-wheeler service at your doorstep
Ajay Bhagwat, one of the professionals in Pune who resumed working from the office, faced an unusual situation recently. He could not locate a garage or mechanic in his vicinity to get his bike serviced and hence had to search online for a doorstep service. After the first and second lockdown, most of the local, unorganised mechanics or technicians were in financial distress.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Shiv Sainiks protest outside the residence of Rana couple
Shiv Sena leaders and party workers gathered outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's bungalow, Matoshree, in Bandra (East), as well as the residence of Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife and member of Parliament Navneet Rana at Khar on Saturday after the couple threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree if Thackeray doesn't chant it on Hanuman Jayanti. Both Navneet and Ravi Rana support the Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police to conduct 'bone test' to determine age of accused
The development comes after parents of one of the accused arrested in the matter petitioned the Delhi High Court claiming that their child was a 'minor'. Delhi Police sources told ANI on Saturday, "So far, 20 accused have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case while two minors have been apprehended. As of now, we have decided to conduct a bone test of one of the accused claiming to be a minor."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics