Time has come to get rid of BJP-JJP govt: Haryana LoP Hooda

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said if voted to power, his government will make Haryana the number 1 state in the country again and take Faridabad forward on the scale of development. Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing a rally on Sunday. (HT photo)

He was addressing a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally of the party at Sector 12 ground of Old Faridabad and said, “The time has come to get rid of this government with the power of your vote.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Referring to the law-and-order situation in the state, he said, “The law and order is very bad and there is no need to tell anyone anything about Haryana. People themselves are victims and are facing problems. Not a day passes when there is no murder, robbery or threat of ransom.”

“The central government’s figures show that Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the last nine years. In the morning, information was received about a person being shot dead in Murthal, Sonepat. Such news is coming every day. Haryana, which was number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment, job creation and law and order, is today number 1 in the entire country in unemployment, inflation and crime,” he added.

Hooda said two lakh government posts are lying vacant in the state, and challenged the government to tell if it has done any one work in Faridabad in the past 10 years.

“Thousands of small and big factories have been closed here. There are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals and no employees in offices,” he pointed out.

“After the elections, if the Congress is voted to power, we will ensure an old age pension of ₹6,000 per month. Every family will be given 300 units of free electricity per month. To provide relief from inflation, LPG cylinders will be given for ₹500. We will start permanent recruitment on two lakh vacant government posts and will confirm the employment of sanitation workers. We will re-start the scheme of 100 square yards free plot and will provide government assistance to build a two-room house on it,” he promised.

“The creamy layer income limit of Backward Class will be increased from ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh. We will make a yellow card for every poor person, and will re-implement the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ scheme for sportspersons. We will make the state drug free and will close the anti-people portal. We will implement the old pension scheme for government employees,” he added.

State Congress president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda also addressed the rally.