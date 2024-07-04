 Tomato prices in Chandigarh double in 2 weeks, touch ₹60 per kg - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tomato prices in Chandigarh double in 2 weeks, touch 60 per kg

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Jul 04, 2024 09:46 AM IST

The apni mandis in Chandigarh will now export tomatoes from other neighboring states due to which the rates are expected to climb further

In just two weeks, tomatoes rates have shot up by 100% at the city’s apni mandis, going from 30 per kg on June 21 to 60 per kg on July 3 (Wednesday), while some retailers are even selling it for 70 per kg.

Tomatoes rates have shot up by 100% at Chandigarh’s apni mandis, going from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 per kg on June 21 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 per kg on July 3 (HT Photos)
Tomatoes rates have shot up by 100% at Chandigarh’s apni mandis, going from 30 per kg on June 21 to 60 per kg on July 3 (HT Photos)

With inclement weather conditions disrupting local production of tomatoes in Punjab, the apni mandis in Chandigarh will now export tomatoes from other neighboring states due to which the rates are expected to climb further.

Speaking about this, Harpreet Singh, a supervisor of Punjab Mandi Board in Chandigarh, said, “The production of locally grown tomatoes gets adversely affected due to increase in temperature and untimely rains. Generally, our local production continues till July end, but due to rains in the region, it has now stopped. When this happens, we import tomatoes from hilly areas, leading to a steep spike in rates. At apni mandi, one crate, which holds around 24 kg, costs around 1,200.”

Singh added, “Last year, the highest that the tomato prices had gone in apni mandi was 250 kg. Though we are expecting the rates to climb in the coming weeks, we believe it will remain below 100 per kg. However, erratic supply from other states can result in further increase.”

The prices of potatoes and onions remain constant at 30 per kg and 45 per kg, respectively. In early June, potatoes were being sold at 20-25, and so were onions. The prices of other vegetables grown on hills has also increased. Among them, capsicum is being sold at 90 per kg, brinjal at 60 per kg and bottle gourd at 90 per kg. Coriander’s rate, which is also easily affected by rains, has also touched 160 per kg. Garlic is being sold for 180 per kg whereas ginger costs 240 per kg. Lemon prices have also shot up to 100 per kg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Tomato prices in Chandigarh double in 2 weeks, touch 60 per kg
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On