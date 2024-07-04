Tomato prices in Chandigarh double in 2 weeks, touch 60 per kg

In just two weeks, tomatoes rates have shot up by 100% at the city’s apni mandis, going from ₹30 per kg on June 21 to ₹60 per kg on July 3 (Wednesday), while some retailers are even selling it for ₹70 per kg. Tomatoes rates have shot up by 100% at Chandigarh’s apni mandis, going from ₹ 30 per kg on June 21 to ₹ 60 per kg on July 3 (HT Photos)

With inclement weather conditions disrupting local production of tomatoes in Punjab, the apni mandis in Chandigarh will now export tomatoes from other neighboring states due to which the rates are expected to climb further.

Speaking about this, Harpreet Singh, a supervisor of Punjab Mandi Board in Chandigarh, said, “The production of locally grown tomatoes gets adversely affected due to increase in temperature and untimely rains. Generally, our local production continues till July end, but due to rains in the region, it has now stopped. When this happens, we import tomatoes from hilly areas, leading to a steep spike in rates. At apni mandi, one crate, which holds around 24 kg, costs around ₹1,200.”

Singh added, “Last year, the highest that the tomato prices had gone in apni mandi was ₹250 kg. Though we are expecting the rates to climb in the coming weeks, we believe it will remain below ₹100 per kg. However, erratic supply from other states can result in further increase.”

The prices of potatoes and onions remain constant at ₹30 per kg and ₹45 per kg, respectively. In early June, potatoes were being sold at ₹20-25, and so were onions. The prices of other vegetables grown on hills has also increased. Among them, capsicum is being sold at ₹90 per kg, brinjal at ₹60 per kg and bottle gourd at ₹90 per kg. Coriander’s rate, which is also easily affected by rains, has also touched ₹160 per kg. Garlic is being sold for ₹180 per kg whereas ginger costs ₹240 per kg. Lemon prices have also shot up to ₹100 per kg.