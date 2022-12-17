Toor elected as Mohali Bar president

Advocate Parminder Singh Toor was elected as the new president of the Mohali District Bar Association (DBA) on Friday.

Toor defeated outgoing president Snehpreet Singh by a margin of three votes.

Rajinder Singh Dhillon was elected as secretary, Rajinder Kaur Bal as vice-president and Amandeep Sohi as cashier, unanimously. The members have been elected for a period of one year.

The counting of votes to elect the executive members of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association was underway till late night on the high court premises.

Advocate GBS Dhillon was leading for the post of the president and closely being followed by incumbent president Santokhwinder Singh Nabha at the time of going to press. There were a total of 3,600 voters, out of which around 3,100 (86%) cast their votes.

Votes to elect the Chandigarh District Bar Association office-bearers were also being counted till post midnight at the Sector-43 District Court Complex. A total of 1,710 (78%) of the 2,200 registered members voted in the polls.

Chaudhary wins in Panchkula

In Panchkula, Jagpal Chaudhary won the post of the District Bar Association president by 290 votes.

The post of vice-president went to Rohit Sharma, secretary to Saurabh Sharma and treasurer to Ashish Rana. Of the total of 1,510 members, 1,282 (84.9%) voted.

Rohit Jain to lead Ambala Bar for the fourth time

Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain was elected as the new president of the Ambala Bar Association for the fourth time.

Jain defeated his opponent Dilbag Singh with a margin of 267. As many as 1,003 (91%) of the 1,100 eligible members voted for the president’s post. There are over 1,700 members associated with the body.