Track Asian Championship: Ludhiana woman cyclist bags silver
Jasmeek Sekhon, a Ludhiana-based woman cyclist, bagged a silver medal in the Track Asian championship held in Delhi from June 18 to 22.
Punjab coach Satwinder Singh said while Sekhon won silver, another Ludhiana-based cyclist Harshveer Singh Sekhon stood fourth in the competition in men’s category.
Singh said Sekhon had started cycling last year. “From being a national champion to getting selected for team India in the junior category, bagging a silver medal in team pursuit( 4 km) event for the first time in the history of our sport and securing the fourth place in an individual point race on her first ever experience in this race is truly remarkable,” he added.
Harshveer, on the other hand, has represented India multiple times.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting' Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
-
ATP finally gives in, off-court coaching to get a trial
It was by far the most dramatic sequence of events at this Australian Open, involving a bout of rage, then a sting and finally the sanction. During the second set of his semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev sat on his chair and yelled animatedly to the chair umpire while repeatedly asking—among other sentences and name-calling—this question: “Can his father talk every point?”
-
Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu
Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics