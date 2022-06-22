Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Track Asian Championship: Ludhiana woman cyclist bags silver
Track Asian Championship: Ludhiana woman cyclist bags silver

Punjab coach Satwinder Singh said while Jameek Sekhon won silver, another Ludhiana-based cyclist Harshveer Singh Sekhon stood fourth in the Track Asian championship in men’s category
Ludhiana-based cyclists Jameek Sekhon and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in a jubilant mood after their performance in the Track Asian Championship. (HT PHOTO)
Ludhiana-based cyclists Jameek Sekhon and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in a jubilant mood after their performance in the Track Asian Championship.
Published on Jun 22, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Jasmeek Sekhon, a Ludhiana-based woman cyclist, bagged a silver medal in the Track Asian championship held in Delhi from June 18 to 22.

Punjab coach Satwinder Singh said while Sekhon won silver, another Ludhiana-based cyclist Harshveer Singh Sekhon stood fourth in the competition in men’s category.

Singh said Sekhon had started cycling last year. “From being a national champion to getting selected for team India in the junior category, bagging a silver medal in team pursuit( 4 km) event for the first time in the history of our sport and securing the fourth place in an individual point race on her first ever experience in this race is truly remarkable,” he added.

Harshveer, on the other hand, has represented India multiple times.

