Trade unions’ protest stalls public services in Himachal

Central trade unions, farmer organisations and workers across Himachal Pradesh joined protests at district and block headquarters, bringing public services to a near halt in several areas, including Shimla. Trade union members holding a demonstration in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Undeterred by rain in Shimla on Wednesday workers, including sanitation staff, health workers, bank employees, and Anganwadi and midday meal workers, participated in demonstrations demanding the roll-back of new labour codes, end to privatisation and implementation of long-pending demands.

The protest march and demonstration were part of the nationwide strike called by central trade unions and farmer organisations.

Vijender Mehra, president of the Himachal Pradesh unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said the nationwide bandh was jointly called by 10 central trade unions, including CITU, public sector federations and dozens of farmers’ organisations.

“This strike is being observed nationwide against the anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies of the Modi government. In Himachal Pradesh too, workers have stopped work completely. Even at IGMC, the largest hospital in the state, employees have joined the strike, impacting OPD services,” Mehra said.

“No garbage has been collected today as all municipal workers are on strike. Street vendors are also off the roads. Even workers in tourism-dependent hotels in Shimla have joined the bandh,” he added.

Workers from Anganwadi centres, midday meal kitchens, sewage treatment plants and industrial units staged protests across the state.

“National highways and hydro projects are damaging local homes and farms, destroying lands and jobs. These projects serve corporate interests, not locals. That’s why we are protesting,” he said.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) also participated in the strike, with employees from nationalised banks, LIC and GIC joining the protest.

Narinder Sharma, convener of the United Bank Workers and Officers Union of Himachal Pradesh, said “We participated in this collective strike along with other trade unions on key demands, particularly opposing the privatisation of public sector banks and insurance companies.”

“Labour codes are being used to remove long-standing protections affecting working hours, wages and service conditions,” he said.