Traffic restored on Valley roads after snowfall-induced disruptions

The Mughal road and Srinagar-Kargil (SSG) road were opened for traffic on Sunday after snowfall that had prompted the authorities to close the thoroughfares for a brief period. Higher reaches in the Valleys and some resort towns had received overnight snowfall. Higher reaches of J&K received fresh snowfall. (Source: J&K Tourism ‘X’)

Officials said the Mughal road, which connects south Kashmir to Pir Panjal region of Rajouri and Poonch and was closed due to snow accumulation, was opened after snow clearance. Similarly, the SSG road, which connects Srinagar, Sonamarg and Gumri (Ladakh) through central Kashmir, which was closed owing to slippery conditions, has also been opened for traffic.

“Mughal road & Sonamarg-Kargil road are through for vehicular movement. Commuters are advised to drive with caution as the road condition is slippery,” traffic police said in an update on ‘X’ at 11 am.

Earlier during the night, there was fresh snowfall in the Valley, particularly in the north.

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said Karnah in Kupwara district received fresh overnight snowfall while Gulmarg was also covered in a white blanket. “Tulail Valley, Gurez in Bandipora district received heavy snowfall,” he said in a post on X.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar, in an update, said there were 5.4mm rainfall in Kupwara and 3 mm rain in Gulmarg till 8.30 am on Sunday in north Kashmir.

“There are chances of more isolated rains during the night followed by dry weather from Monday,” said an official of MeT.

The MeT update said that from Nov 25-30, the weather will generally be dry. “ Dec 01 will witness cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall ( over higher reaches) at scattered to fairly widespread places during late night of 30th Nov to forenoon of 1st Dec,” it said.

It said that after a slight rise in minimum temp on Sunday, there will be a drop in mercury by 2-3 degrees in the coming days.

The night temperatures in Kashmir climbed above zero in all the weather monitoring stations except Gulmarg where mercury plunged to -1.5° C. In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the minimum temp stood at 5° C, while capital Srinagar recorded a low of 4.8° C.