Traffic violations galore at Congress’ roadshow in Chandigarh

While celebrating the victory of Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha elections, the party workers organised a massive roadshow, causing traffic chaos and public inconvenience. The unannounced roadshow, joined by around 2,000 supporters, started at 8 pm in Chandigarh and included over 500 vehicles. (HT Photo)

In a live stream video circulating on social media, Tewari was seen sitting on the roof of a car along with five others, violating traffic rules. The unannounced roadshow, joined by around 2,000 supporters, started at 8 pm and included over 500 vehicles.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Starting from the Sector 26 market, the roadshow was carried out till the party’s office, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, in Sector 35. However, the uncontrolled jubilation of party workers resulted in a complete disregard to traffic rules and caused unnecessary congestion. The violators were seen sitting atop cars and peering out of windows, thus, creating a nuisance for commuters.

The sight of supporters perched atop vehicles, flaunting party flags, not only disrupted the flow of traffic but also posed a safety risk for both themselves and other road users.

The residents who were caught in the traffic snarl expressed their displeasure and questioned the authorities for allowing such an unregulated event to occur. The lack of control over the massive roadshow resulted in complete chaos on the city roads.

“While the celebration of victory is understandable, it cannot be at the expense of public inconvenience and chaos on the roads. The authorities must take note and ensure that such events are properly regulated and organised so that the public is not put in danger or discomfort,” said Deepender, a commuter.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) traffic Harjit Kaur said, “The CCTV cameras will capture the violations and based on that challans will be issued to the vehicles owners.”