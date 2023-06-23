Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck laden with hydrogen cylinders catches fire near Payal

Truck laden with hydrogen cylinders catches fire near Payal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Such was the intensity of the fire that the trees on the roadsides were destroyed in the flames which were visible from afar

A major tragedy was averted when a truck laden with hydrogen cylinders caught fire on Rara Sahib Road near Payal town in the late hours of Wednesday.

Truck laden with hydrogen cylinders catches fire near Payal
Truck laden with hydrogen cylinders catches fire near Payal

The incident took place at 11 pm. No casualty was reported as there were no vehicles on the road at the time of the incident. The truck heading from Rajpura to Raikot was carrying around 185 cylinders of hydrogen gas.

Such was the intensity of the fire that the trees on the roadsides were destroyed in the flames which were visible from afar.

According to the driver of the truck, the fire started when the vehicle crashed into trees after one of the tires ruptured accidentally. Soon the flames engulfed the whole truck.

The truck driver said that he saved his life after jumping off the truck. He added that the whole truck has been destroyed by the fire.

Nearest fire brigade was 28km away

As the only fire station from the site of the incident was located around 28 kms away, it took the fire brigade at least 20 minutes to reach the spot and control the fire from spreading further.

Sub-fire officer Gagandeep Singh said that a tender of the fire brigade from Khanna was pressed into service. He said that the fire was brought under control using chemical foam. He added that the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

Payal, a town located in the Ludhiana district, roughly has a population of 10,000 people, as per the 2011 census and does not have its own fire station.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Payal, Jasleen Kaur said that as it is a small town with weak financial resources, fire tender from Doraha sub-division is generally used in case of fire emergencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire truck fire brigade + 1 more
fire truck fire brigade
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out