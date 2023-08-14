Shimla: 9 dead, over 20 feared trapped as landslide hits Shiv temple

At least nine people died and over 20 are feared trapped after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains struck a temple near in Summerhill locality of Shimla on Monday morning. Rescue operations underway at the Shiv temple in Summerhill locality of Shimla on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

Local councillor Virender Thakur said the incident took place around 7:30am when tonnes of debris flowed down a hill. The victims had gone to the temple to offer prayers when the tragedy struck.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped.”

In another landslide, more than a dozen people are feared buried under the debris near Lal Kothi in Phagli locality.

Emergency teams including the NDRF are carrying out a rescue operation.

The heavy rains have caused widespread destruction across the state. Seven people of a family died in Solan while many are feared missing in Mandi district.

Landslides and flash flood triggered by heavy rains resulted in blocked roads and disrupted connectivity.

As per the state disaster management authority, nearly 800 roads are blocked across the state, the maximum 345 in Mandi.

Major highways including Kalka-Shimla, Kiratpur-Manali and Pathankot-Mandi, Dharamshala-Shimla are blocked. State authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel in the wake of heavy rains and flash flood alert.

