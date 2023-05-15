Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 killed as SUV rams into 2 motorcycles in Punjab’s Barnala

4 killed as SUV rams into 2 motorcycles in Punjab's Barnala

HT Correspondent, Barnala
May 15, 2023

Four persons, including a husband-wife duo and their 4-year-old daughter, died after an SUV rammed into two motorcycles on Bathinda-Barnala road near Ghunas village on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place when the SUV, heading towards Barnala, lost its control and hit two motorcycles. (HT Photo)
The incident took place when the SUV, heading towards Barnala, lost its control and hit two motorcycles. One of the victims died on spot, while three others died at the civil hospital.

According to police, the deceased Chamkaur Singh (42), resident of Kaleke village, was riding the ill-fated motorcycle, with his daughter and wife as pillion riders. Chamkaur’s wife Rajive Kaur (40) and their daughter were also killed in the mishap, when the speeding SUV rammed into the motorcycle. The other victim has been identified as Beant Singh (45), resident of Kattu village, who was also riding a motorcycle. All the deceased were returning to their respective villages.

Station house officer (SHO), Tapa police station, Karan Sharma, who is a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), presently serving probation period, said, “We have arrested the SUV driver, identified as Bhupinder Kumar (24) of Bathinda, and also seized his car. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him at Tapa police station.”

Sign out