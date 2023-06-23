Two brothers drown in canal in Kurukshetra

Two brothers drowned in a canal near Pehowa in Kurukshetra district, the police said on Thursday. Two brothers drowned in a canal in Kurukshetra. (HT File)

Teams have traced the bodies with the help of divers and the deceased have been identified as Sumit Kumar, 26, and Rakesh, 28, residents of Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh. They were residing in Arnaicha village and worked at a local factory.

As per the family members, the duo had left home on the evening of June 19 and did not return back.

Sharing further details, investigation officer Jagdish Singh said the bodies were spotted by a passer-by. On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and the bodies were fished out with the help of divers.

Police said the initial reports suggest that the deceased would frequently consume alcohol and might have fallen into the canal in an inebriated state. However, the family did not file a missing complaint.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the actual cause of the death will be ascertained after the report.