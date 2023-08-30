Three of family killed as car falls into gorge in Sirmaur

Three people of a family who were on their way to attend a relative’s cremation were killed after their car rolled down a gorge in Junaili in Shillai sub-division of Sirmaur district, police said on Tuesday. The injured were rushed to the primary health centre, Haripur Dhar, from where one critically injured was referred to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Shimla (ANI)

While Naria Ram (55), Manisha (25) and Durma Devi (58) died on the spot, the other passengers, Santosh Sharma (28) and Bimla Devi (58) were injured in the accident, Paonta deputy superintendent of police Manvendra Singh said.

The family members were on their way to Rohnat in Sirmaur to attend a relative’s cremation when the accident occurred, Singh added.

The injured were rushed to the primary health centre, Haripur Dhar, from where one critically injured was referred to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Shimla, he said.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident and directed the district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.