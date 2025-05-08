Menu Explore
Train people on dealing with “war-like” situation: Jai Ram

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 08, 2025 08:34 AM IST

“The way our forces carried out this operation, with such courage and resolve, deserves full appreciation,” the former HP chief minister said.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said people should be made aware of how to deal with “war-like situations” and necessary arrangements for ensuring supply of essential commodities and security should be made. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lauded the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said people should be made aware of how to deal with "war-like situations" and necessary arrangements for ensuring supply of essential commodities and security should be made. (HT File)
Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said people should be made aware of how to deal with “war-like situations” and necessary arrangements for ensuring supply of essential commodities and security should be made. (HT File)

"The way our forces carried out this operation, with such courage and resolve, deserves full appreciation," the former HP chief minister said.

Shimla DC directs companies supplying fuel, gas to maintain full stock

A special meeting regarding mock drill with companies supplying fuel and gas in the district was held on Wednesday with Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap as the chairperson. In the meeting, the DC took a detailed report from the company officials regarding the stock of petrol, diesel and gas in the district and directed to immediately submit the information of deployment of people engaged in the company’s work and the mobile phone number of the driver to the district magistrate’s office.

